Emir urges against use of vulgar words in marketing herbal medicines

9:07 am
Medical Plants and Herbs

The Emir of Karaye in Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II, has urged herbal medicine sellers against using obscene words in advertising herbals.

The first-class traditional ruler gave the advice while receiving traditional medicine practitioners, drawn from the eight local government areas of the emirate, in his palace.

This is contained in a statement signed and issued to newsmen by the Information Officer of the Karaye Emirate Council, Alhaji Haruna Gunduwawa, on Tuesday in Kano.

He said the use of vulgar and unnecessary swearing in course of public commercialisation by the herbalists had become alarming in the society.

The Emir, therefore, enjoined them to always imbibe more responsible manner relevant to the tradition and religious values for advertising their products.

He, however, thanked them for the homage and advised them to strictly adhere to rules and regulations stipulated for medicines consumption by the authorities.

Earlier, the patron of Shirinya Herbalists Association, Mallam Ya’u Alasan, said they were at palace to register their loyalty.

Alasan appealed to the Emir to appoint the Sarkin Maganin Gargajiya (leader of traditional medicine practitioners) of the emirate to enable them to become more effective and useful to the emirate.

Vanguard News Nigeria

