Emefiele, El-Rufai flag-off N10bn Tomato company in Kaduna

Emma Ujah and Ben Agande

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr Godwin Emefiele and the Governor of Kaduna State, Mal. Nasir El-Rufai, flagged-off a N10.25 billion Tomato company, in Kaduna.

Mr Emefiele said that the massive Foreign Direct Investment by Tomato Jos, an American company was made possible by the economic diversification agenda of the present administration.

He added that CBN interventions in the agriculture sector had significantly reduced the foreign exchange demand for food import.

His words, “The flag-off of Tomato Jos Processing Plant today, marks a key milestone in our intervention in the agricultural sector which is a manifestation that the multi-faceted commodity approach we are adopting is yielding positive”

