EKSU Medical students beg Fayemi to sustain accreditation status

…Say poor funding, inadequate personnel could trigger withdrawal

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Students of Ekiti State University College of Medicine (EKSUCOM) has appealed to the state government to sustain the accreditation status of the college.

The Ekiti State University (EKSU) students said the six-month grace given by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) had lapsed to pave the way for re-verification of the accreditation process.

Speaking with reporters on condition of anonymity, the students urged the state government to provide funds for needed facilities at the college.

According to the embattled students, if the interim accreditation status is withdrawn, it would put their future in jeopardy.

The EKSUCOM students further feared that regaining the accreditation status would cost the state government more money should it be lost due to challenges facing the college now.

They also called for the reinstatement of many of their lecturers recently disengaged by the authorities of EKSU saying most of them are important to the accreditation process.

The medical students said government intervention would ensure stability in academic calendar and ensure the induction of the next set as medical doctors.

They revealed that many of them had spent between nine and twelve years for a course that suppose to last for six years.

One of them said: “The six months grace of the interim accreditation is already over and MDCN officials will soon come for the re-verification process.

“The College of Medicine is already facing challenges including funding, facilities and personnel.

“The problem of personnel has further been aggravated by the disengagement of about 60 per cent of the lecturers who are members of committees on the issue of accreditation.

“We are calling on Governor Kayode Fayemi to intervene and save the future of we students of the college.

“Many of us have spent between nine and twelve year without graduating and withdrawal of accreditation, God forbid, would worsen our case.

“We want the governor to know that it won’t do the image of his administration any good should the accreditation of the College of Medicine be withdrawn.”

