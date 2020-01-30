Ekiti to spend N16.7bn to fight flooding in 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

In a bid to prevent a recurrence of flooding in the Ekiti state, similar to what happened in 2019, the government has set a sum of N16.7 billion to combat erosion problems across the state in 2020.

Also, the government has set aside a staggering sum of N495 million to boost electricity supply, in order to improve the small and medium scale enterprises in the state.

Ekiti was one of the few states badly affected by flooding in 2019, taking the life of one person, leading to the collapse of Erio bridges, submerging many houses and creating gullies in some parts of the state.

At the 2020 budget analysis programme, at the Governor’s office in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Femi Ajayi, said the N124 billion budget estimate would focus largely on how to make Ekiti an agricultural, industrial and knowledge base of the Nigerian economy through the completion of ongoing projects and commencement of other legacy projects.

The Commissioner said, though there was a reduction in the size of the budget, christened “Budget of deliverables”, with an estimate of N124 billion as against N129 billion of 2019, insisting that would not reduce the performance of government in the year.

He said the reduction in the size was a result of a drop in the revenues accruing to the state from the federation account.

Ajayi said: “Government is aware of the consequences of uncontrolled environment. Many people have been rendered homeless while innocent lives had been lost to erosion and flooding.

“This government is resolute in promoting hygienic environment to ensure healthy living. To this end, a sum of N16.7 billion has been earmarked to curb erosion and ensure a healthy environment. This amount will be shared among forestry, town, and country. planning, sewage and drainage emergency and waste management”.

Ajayi said a sum of N20.039 billion was budgeted for personnel cost, which he said will take care of the payment of leave bonus, new minimum wage being paid to grade levels 01 and 06 as well affect it across the board when negotiation is completed.

The Commissioner added that a whooping sum of N32,192, 464, 643.64 billion, is expected from the federation account, which he said was grossly inadequate to fund the budget.

“We are expecting a sum of N17.6 billion from internally generated revenues, which accounts for 14 percent of the total budget estimate. With this, we are looking inwards to boost our IGR and other sources that can generate income apart from the federation account”.

The Commissioner stated that a sum of N35.459 billion was budgeted for infrastructure and industrial development, which constitutes 66 per cent of the appropriation law.

Ajayi averred that the government would also expend a sum of N3.372 billion to develop commercial agriculture that would enhance youth empowerment in the fiscal year.

“Also, the governance, representing the administrative sector, will gulp a sum of N10.546 billion, which covers internal security, the legislature, and judiciary”.

In the area of education, Ajayi stated further that not less than N250 million will be spent on the provision of Information and Communication Technology laboratories in 50 schools across the state.

