Efforts ongoing to restore power to Kakuri substation — TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says its engineers are working assiduously to restore supply to the three feeders affected by fire incident at Kakuri substation in Kaduna.

The TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndudi Mbah, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mbah said that a fault involving an underground cable connecting 60MVA 132/33 Kilo Volt (KV) T3 and its grounding transformer in the Kakuri transmission substation caused slight fire incident that affected the grounding transformer.

This, she said, had resulted in the temporary disconnection of power supply to three feeders: namely Arewa, UNTL and Ungwan Boro feeders.

According to her, the engineers ware working hard to restore supply to the affected feeders by reconnecting supply through another 60MVA, 132/33kV transformer T1A in the same substation.

“Meanwhile, there is enough redundancy at Kakuri substation to ensure that all affected customers of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company are reconnected to normal supply.

“Customers will, therefore, experience only a few hours of power outage for today, while TCN diverts the load to another transformer.

“TCN is equally mobilising to replace the affected grounding transformer to maintain N-1 redundancy at the substation, even as it arranges to repair the faulty grounding transformer,” she said.

According to Mbah, all inconveniences caused by the few hours outage is regretted.

