EFCC releases Shehu Sani after perfecting bail conditions

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna central senatorial district in the National Assembly.

It was gathered that Shehu was released after perfecting his bail conditions.

The former senator has been under EFCC custody for alleged name-dropping and extortion of $24,000.

He spent four weeks in the EFCC custody before being released on Thursday.

An EFCC official confirmed the development.

You would recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja had, on Monday, granted bail to the former senator in the sum of N10m.

The judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, granted his bail application after Sani was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on two counts of fraud involving alleged extortion of $25,000 from a businessman in November 2019.

