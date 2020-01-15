Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has inspected some abandoned projects in Kebbi, with a view to making fraudulent contractors to face the law.

The North/West Head of the commission, Alhaji Abdullahi Lawan, told newsmen in Birinin Kebbi on Wednesday, that the commission was in the state to inspect the projects in order to launch investigation on why they were abandoned by contractors.

“I and my team are in the state to inspect abandoned projects in order to launch investigation on the reason for their abandonment by contractors,” he said.

Lawal further explained that the inspection tour would be carried out in three states, namely Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi.

“The zonal office oversees those three states, and the wisdom for the investigation was to check corruption, which is largely perpetrated through construction of projects by contractors handling them.

“The commission has, so far, inspected projects at the Vocational Training Centre in Ambursa, Birini Kebbi Local Government area as well as the proposed state secretariat, streetlight project in the state capital and the state Agricultural and Rural Development Agency (KARDA).

“Last year, we said that we were going to embark on monitoring and evaluation projects in the three states under the zonal office.

“It is observed that most fraudulent acts are perpetrated through contractors, who were awarded contracts and at the end, abandoned the projects.

“We are here to see those projects that had been abandoned,” he said.

Lawal said that they had also been to Zamfara state for similar inspection tour.

“After the inspection of all the targeted projects, we will commence investigation. The projects we are inspecting are those concerning construction.”

Vanguard

