EFCC counsel’s absence stalls Tarfa’s trial for perversion of justice

Onozure Dania

The trial of Rickey Tarfa (SAN) for the perversion of justice was stalled on Thursday due to the absence of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) counsel.

Tarfa is standing trial on a 26-count charge for offering monetary gratification to two judges of the Federal High Court, Justices Hyeladzira Nganjiwa and Mohammed Yunusa, at the Lagos High Court, Igbosere.

When the trial resumed on Thursday, Tarfa’s counsel, Jelili Owonikoko, announced his appearance and informed the court that the counsel to the EFCC was not yet in court.

He said the counsel had earlier called that he was in traffic which made the court wait for an hour.

Owonikoko told the court that his second witness who was to give evidence was present in court.

However, Justice Adedayo Akintoye adjourned the case until March 26 for further hearing.

Tarfa did not attend court proceedings throughout 2019 due to ill health.

His counsel had applied to the court for an extension of time to allow his client to recuperates before attending court’s proceedings.

The court, however, advised him after several adjournments to produce other witnesses to continue with his defence to avoid stalling the trial.

Vanguard

