EFCC arrests Clerk of Benue Assembly for alleged N220m fraud

Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Clerk of the Benue State House of Assembly, Dr. Terese Agena has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N220million fraud.

A statement issued Friday by the zonal Head of Public Affairs of the EFCC, Nwanyinma Okeanu, said the Clerk was arrested and detained after a valid remand warrant was obtained from the Federal High Court in Makurdi, the state capital

She said: “He is being investigated for an alleged case of fraud, stealing and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N220million.

“Today, Friday, January 17 at about 10:00 a.m.,Torese Agena currently under the EFCC custody, invited his wife and children to the EFCC’s zonal office in Makurdi where he is being held.

“The wife, Mrs. Agena Terngu and her daughters, Terfa Mamadu Ngweavese and Agena Suur assaulted two mobile policemen on duty after giving the third a human bite on his left arm and tried to run down another with their car while trying to escape.”

She said the suspect’s wife and his two daughters who allegedly assaulted the policemen had been handed over to the police for prosecution while the clerk would be arraigned as soon as investigation into the matter was concluded.

