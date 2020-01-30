Education is tool for economic emancipation — Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Glory Ojojo

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said education is a vital tool for economic emancipation and therefore should be taken seriously by all stakeholders, including the government.

He said this in Ikeja during the Formal Launch and Graduation Ceremony of the Eko Excel Teachers Professional Development and Training Programme.

The Eko Excel is aimed at training, supporting and motivating public school teachers to succeed as highly skilled professionals in their calling.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “This multi investment in teachers capacity building seeks to reposition public education, improve the method of teaching to make it standard of the 21st Century and restore confidence in the public school system.

“We are committed to enabling Lagos State teachers to be more professional and technologically sound in the delivery of their work. At the end of this initiative, over 14,000 public primary school teachers would have benefitted from the initiative and our belief is that this model will impact people positively all over our state.

“The importance of this programme cannot be downplayed since well-trained teachers will assist in the education and development of our future leaders and that we believe, will make them academically sound, financially literate and be committed to serving as role models with an enterprise spirit needed for a sustainable and competitive national economy.”

He, therefore, encouraged the graduands to redouble their efforts in order to justify the government’s investment in the educational sector.

He urged the teachers to show genuine love and concern for their pupils and care for them like their own real children so that the 7-8 hours they would spend in class would be their best time of the day.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, said that Eko Excel would lead to a turnaround of the sector for the better in the state.

“The reason why we identified educational technology as a central pillar is that it is a detailed and important part of the development agenda of the state.

“Education cannot wait, now is the time, we are part of the global technological revolution. I want us to know that it has been carefully thought through and it is not just about technology but about transforming practice, engaging learners, and coming out with excellent results for every child.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: