Edo: Why Oshiomhole, Shuaibu must reconcile now -NANS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE National Association of Nigerian Students,NANS,has called on the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shuaibu to seek reconciliation with his estranged benefactor and godfather, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

NANS,in a statement Sunday,by its Public Relations Officer,Adeyemi Azeez ,

tasked Shuaibu to initiate the move for reconciliation because according to it, it “found out that the primary source of the political crisis rests with Comrade Phillip Shuaibu.”

READ ALSO:

It flayed the deputy governor for his measured reactions to in the feud between him and his benefactor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

It said:”To be frank, the deputy governor’s attitude leading to barrage of insults and condemnation of the former governor is nothing but an adventurous eyesore.

“Today, I restate the earlier call having found out that the primary source of the political crisis rests with Comrade Phillip Shuaibu.”

The statement said,”The entire comrade community is not only embarrassed by his actions but sees such as an act of ingratitude.”

The statement read further:”For the records, without the support and mentorship of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, comrade Phillip Shuaibu wouldn’t have been where he is today from house of assembly to house of representatives to becoming the Deputy Governor of one of the most civilized state in Nigeria.

“It’s also worthy to mention how Oshiomole gave Shuaibu a face in life and making him a rallying point for his peers, friends and even elders. All of these have made Shuaibu who he is today politically and economically.

“It is therefore our duty to call him to order in the overall interest of Edo people and importantly, for upcoming young leaders to be accorded a place of trust in climbing the political ladder.

“With the ongoing harassment of all men of good conscience attempting to broker hpeace, the Deputy Governor has shown his desperate nature and avowed commitment to destroying the once peaceful political atmosphere in Edo state.

“While we are not unaware of various threats issued against commentators on the sad development, we wish to expose to the whole world that Comrade Phillip Shuaibu has penciled down certain members of our association for revenge for daring to speak out.

“We insist that he is at the centre of the storm and should retreat for peace to reign. How on earth can he be so mindless, self centred and uncouth in battling with his erstwhile political benefactor?

“Indeed, his recent actions portrayed the younger generation as ungrateful lots who should not be trusted with responsibilities. We reiterate that comrades are reknowned for their forthrightness, courage and respect for elders. How our brother and former leader drove himself to this height of needless disrespect is surprising and we shall continue to condemn his actions.

“We call on the Edo state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki to see beyond the antics of his Deputy and reconcile with his predecessor. As a gentleman that he is, he should take the bull by the horn and move quickly in dousing the tension pervading the political landscape in Edo state before it goes beyond redemption.

If Shuaibu can come against who gave him life, he can do worse to you tomorrow.

“We appeal also to all friends, contemporaries and political actors around Comrade Phillip Shuaibu to rise up and help in normalising his estranged relationship with his godfather having full assurances that his sins would be forgiven by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: