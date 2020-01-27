Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

EDO State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has carpeted last week’s endorsement of Governor Godwin Obaseki who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi describing him as a saboteur within the PDP.

In a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Uche Secondus by the state chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, he said Umahi’s endorsement of Obaseki in an election the party had its brightest chance of winning was embarrassing.

He wrote: “Edo PDP has been in opposition in the state since 2008 and from the opinion polls we conducted, this year, 2020, represents our brightest chance of winning the state back.

“The party in government is engrossed in a fierce battle of supremacy between Governor Obaseki and his national chairman Adams Oshiomhole. Their fight has seriously affected governance to the extent that even the state house of assembly only has 10 out of 24 members seating even though they won 24/24 seats in the last elections.

“No fewer than six council chairmen have been sacked as well as at least four members of state executive council because of their questionable loyalty.‘‘

