Edo govt assures CSOs of sustained partnership for effective governance

Chief of Staff to the Edo State Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele, has assured that the Godwin Obaseki-led government will continue to partner with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the state for the advancement of democracy and to be able to reach out to the yearning of Edo people.

Akerele gave the assurance when he attended the first General Assembly of Edo Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSOs) at its state secretariat in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The chief of staff who charged the civil society groups in the state to give their maximum support to the government in its effort to improve the lives of Edo people, noted that CSOs are watchdogs who help to drive the pursuit of good governance and democracy.

Akerele took out time to explain certain misconceptions about government policies and programmes and sued for collaboration between the civil society and the government.

He further condemned the attacks on members of EDOCSO when they protested over the alleged privatisation of the Specialist Hospital.

Akerele explained that the Specialist Hospital is solely owned by the state government but managed by a third party and suggested that the conversation should be built around sustainability and affordability to the masses.

He assured of a Town Hall meeting, where all stakeholders will be brought to speak on the activities of government for feedback opportunities, which the government could adopt to improve its policies.

The Coordinator General of EDOCSO, Leftist Omobude Agho, decried the poor level of partnership between Edo State Government and the civil society in the advancement of the society.

He appreciated the Chief of Staff for taking out time to attend the General Assembly to explain the activities of government and averred that, EDOCSO will remain apolitical in its activities and agitations for a better working system.

Agho submitted that the major reason the civil society usually differs in government policies is because governments don’t carry civil groups along in its activities and programmes.

