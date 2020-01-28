Edo APC crisis will end when nomination is done — Ize-iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday said the crisis rocking the party in Edo will end when the nomination for the governorship candidate is done.

Ize-Iyamu told newsmen in Benin that whoever would emerge as a party’s candidate for the forthcoming governorship election would be given the necessary support.

He said: “I see the crisis in Edo APC as a small problem and every problem has expiration date.

“The expiration date for this crisis is when the nomination for the governorship ticket is done.

“You stop crisis by sitting down to discuss it. We have seen wars, major world wars and eventually you sit on the conference table and find what led to the war and agree on how to settle it.

“Several committees have been set up for the purpose of reconciliation and some persons have rejected it. So as it stands now it is only governorship nomination that can end the crisis.

“The party will not postpone nomination process because people are quarrelling so when tickets are being sold and bought people will recognise authority.

“And if you think there is a faction and you boycott that will be your problem. Of course, it is only one name that will go to INEC.

“So the problem in APC will soon expire when the nomination is done,” he assured.

Ize-Iyamu noted that if he did not get the party’s ticket, he would support any aspirant that would eventually emerge as the party’s candidate in the forthcoming governorship elections in the state.

