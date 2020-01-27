Edo 2020: Oshiomhole not fighting Obaseki says Iriase, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

IMMEDIATE past Deputy Chief whip of the House of Representatives, Pally Iriase and several other leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, weekend said the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was not fighting Governor Adams Oshiomhole contrary to reports just as they pledged continued support for Oshiomhole as he positions the party in forefront for many years to come.

The party leaders spoke at a rally in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area, where over 30,000 defectors led by the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 National Assembly election, Abubakar Momoh.

READ ALSO:

Top politicians across the state were at the rally including the Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Peter Akpatason, Julius Ihonvbere, former member of the House of Representatives, Abdul Oroh and former chairman of Etsako East Local Government Area, Godwin Esheishi.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: