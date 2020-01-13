Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The chairman, Edo state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih on Monday said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state under Governor Godwin Obaseki was making the success of his party in the coming governorship election easy by his “non performance”

Orbih stated this while addressing PDP faithfuls after receiving honorary award at Afemai Declaration of the PDP Edo North Senatorial District.

He said the party has done well even in the face of intimidation adding that the “The task in our hand is simple, the APC are the ones campaigning for PDP. APC is an expired drug and we must put them aside. So let us take this message to our Ward that in unity we will take over Edo state.

“We have done so well against intimidation, let me also say that you have done very well in Edo North but please don’t relent we have the governorship election coming up very soon and as you know only one person will be our candidate. By the time we elect our governorship candidate, we expect all of us to queue behind him so that he can lead us to victory at the governorship election.

In the past few days I read in the paper members of APC admitting that the APC governor in the state has failed but I want to use this opportunity to tell them that it is a collective failure and PDP is ready to take over from them. From what i saw during my tour of the local government, I can see that people are ready to vote APC out of government,” he said.

Orbih said in the failure of the APC led government lies the strength of the PDP to win the election.

On his part, Mr.Oladele Bankole-Balogun who read the Afemai declaration said the event was unprecedented and epochal in nature and it was brought about by the reckless governance of the state since 2008.

“What has happened today in Agenebode is of an epochal nature totally unprecedented in the anals of our history and this has been brought about by reckless governance since November 2008 where people who have been entrusted with common wealth of Edo state have been plundering our resources. The leaders of this Assembly have decided to say enough is enough,” he said.

Other party members that we honoured are Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, former Chief of Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan, Jude Imagwe, former SA to President Goodluck Jonathan, RtdcCol. Tunde Akogun, Sen Yisa Braimoh, Sen. Kassim Oyofo

