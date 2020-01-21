Edo 2020: Chief Judge transfers Edo APC chairman’s removal suit

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE Edo State Chief Judge, Justice Esther Edigin has re-assigned a suit involving Barrister Anselm Ojezua who is challenging his removal as the chairman, Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Although the new judge who would now sit on the matter has not been made public, the transfer of the suit which came up for hearing yesterday, was sequel to a petition by Col David Imuse (retd) who has assumed the acting chairman position of the party in the state in the Suit No B/177/os/19.

When the case was mentioned yesterday, Justice V.O. Oviawe told counsel to Ojezua, Ken Mozia SAN that there is a petition on the matter and that the file is with the Chief Judge of the state and advised the parties to agree on a date and appear before a new judge on the matter.

Imuse, Secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah and others in a petition to the Chief Judge copied the National Judicial Council where they requested Justice V.O. Oviawe to disqualify himself from further presiding over proceedings or delivering any ruling in the suit.

In a Motion on Notice filed on 16th January, 2020 by their counsel, they accused the judge of being biased against them.

In the Affidavit in support of their application made by their counsel, they alleged that the Judge had a special interest in the matter having granted an interim order on 22nd November, 2019 when the former Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Ikpomwen had her retirement activities lined up, including swearing-in of a new Chief Judge, interdenominational church service, valedictory session and reception.

