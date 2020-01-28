Kindly Share This Story:

The Speaker, ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cissé-Lo has again called on ECOWAS Leaders and National Parliaments to comply with the Provision of Article 80 of the Supplementary Act on the Enhancement of the Powers of the ECOWAS PARLIAMENT, which stipulates that each member state should have delegation comprising of at least 30% women.

Cissé-Lo spoke in Bajul, The Gambia, at the 3rd Edition of the ECOWAS Female Parliamentarians Association, (ECOFEPA) Townhall Meeting with the Theme: “Stimulating a National Dynamics for The Identification of Potential Young Leaders.

Hon. Cissé-Lo also charged women to become vectors of change in the political realms and fight towards reducing the various barriers that prohibit their participation at the national, regional, and international levels.

He pledged his unalloyed and continued support for the empowerment and capacity building for women and children, stressing that under every strong woman is a girl who is learning to rise up and never depend on anybody.

Earlier, the President of ECOFEPA, Filomena Vieira Martins vowed that ECOWAS female Parliamentarians will not rest on their oars in pressing home its agenda for 35% representation of women in political governance throughout the ECOWAS region.

She said the Townhall meeting was organized primarily to sensitize young people on the need to take their place in the political spectrum of their respective countries.

