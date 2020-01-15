Eagle-eyed Supreme Court’s panel gave me justice – Uzodinma

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The new governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has dismissed reports that he was not supposed to be declared the winner of March 9, 2019, governorship election in the state, saying the apex court used its eagle eyes to give him justice.

Speaking immediately after he received the Certificate of Return from the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, the new executive governor of Imo state, said that the Supreme Court’s judgment is justice for the Imo People.

His words, “We owe this victory to the almighty God, we owe it to the functional judiciary, the Supreme Court used the eagle eyes of the law and gave us justice, and there is so much excitement down there in Imo state.

“I think I owe them a great deal of work to ensure that their democratic dividends and the things that they believed I will do as a governor will be done and brought to a conclusive end.”

Recall that Father Ejike Mbaka of the Catholic Adoration Ministry Enugu had prophesied that Uzodinma would take over the governorship of the state from Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

His prophecy came to pass yesterday when the Supreme Court sacked Ihedioha and declared Hope who came fourth in the race, the winner.

