Dumo Lulu-Briggs breaks silence on late father’s burial

The second oldest son of Late High Chief O B Lulu-Briggs, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs in a rare interview bared the truths behind the continued delay of the burial of the patriarch of the Oruwari Briggs family.

Speaking to newsmen, he shed further light on the recent tussle between his stepmother Seinye Lulu-Briggs and the Oruwari Briggs family and her contesting of the judgement of the High Court in Ghana where she had instituted a legal action against the family members barring them from accessing the mortal remains of their late patriarch who passed on the 27th of December 2018.

The family has been in contention over the remains of the late philanthropist and octogenarian.

Seinye who claims through her spokesman that the reasons why she has refused to hand over the remains of the late High Chief as ordered by the court is because Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has refused to accede to what she called “Pre-Conditions” set by the court.

A cursory look at the certified true copies of the court ruling made available at the press briefing shows otherwise.

Read court judgement here

Dumo Lulu-Briggs, also a London trained lawyer clearly stated that the supposed pre-conditions as ordered by the court has been met since the 24th of December 2019 and it was by far the easiest thing to meet as long as it allows them access to the mortal remains of their late father to enable the family sit and plan for his burial as required by customs. Chief Dumo also explained that the second pre-condition stated in the ruling is not beholden to him as he cannot in any way be the person who will appoint for Seinye her representatives that will accompany him and the family to convey the remains from Accra to Nigeria on the set date. Chief Dumo believes that he can only be held responsible if he or any member of the Oruwari Briggs family rejects the representatives appointed by his stepmother which he is sure will not happen as the family is tired of having to go back and forth on the matter and the increasing delay of the burial of their father is becoming wearisome to the family.

Asked by reporters about the recent claims by Seinye through her spokesman which was all over social media on the 8th of January 2020 about a claim that he appealed the submission of an autopsy report to the High Court in Ghana, Chief Dumo not only denied such reports but also went ahead to show proof that he had no objection whatsoever to the submission of any said report if Seinye indeed has any to submit.

Reacting also to the a letter purportedly written by the private jet company that seinye chartered to convey her and her late husband on the fateful day of his demise, Chief Dumo raised concerns as to why a lawyer who knows his onions in the professions would write in response to an inquiry not even requested by him or any member of the Briggs family or the police in Ghana and Nigeria who are also interested parties in the matter with the letterhead of the Private Jet company and also start his letter with “Dear Ben”.

The letter which was flashed on social media and later deleted by the spokesman of Seinye Lulu-Briggs carries the logo of Vista Jet Company, a Private Jet company was addressed to a Barrister Benedict Unaegbunam of ACAS-LAW, an acronym for Adepetun Caxton-Martins Agbor & Segun, a commercial law firm based in Lagos.

Chief Dumo further explains that if Seinye claims that an inquiry was requested by her as Moni Pulo Petroleum Ltd Executive Vice Chairman, then why was she investigating herself?

Dumo also raised concerns about the same letter stating that the statement made by Seinye Lulu-Briggs to the Ghana Police Service immediately contradicts the reasons behind her supposed inquest/inquiry into the response as contained in the letter.

In the letter which was made available to newsmen, the pilot of the private jet said he repeatedly left his pilot’s seat to check in on the late High Chief to see if he was okay.

Now the questions are;

1 Is the pilot a nurse or a doctor that he will be the one checking on the High Chief?

2 How is it that he was flying a plane and had the time to constantly go back and forth from the cockpit to the passenger section to check on his passenger?

3 Seinye claimed she had a nurse on board with her on the fateful day so why did the pilot need to be the one saddled with the responsibility of checking in on his passenger?

4 Seinye’s statement also claimed that they needed a license to fly into Ghana airspace which she had to take her time to procure for the pilot to enable him fly into Ghana airspace and airport. How? Since when did it become the duty of the passenger/ client to procure license for private jet companies or airlines?

5 How long did it take Seinye to procure this license as claimed?

6 While she was going about the procurement of the license or permit, where was she that it had to be the pilot who would be saddled with the duty to check in on his passenger?

6 Seinye claimed that the jet flew in from Malta to convey them to Accra, a 45-50 minutes journey from Port Harcourt International Airport and yet she claims that she had to procure landing permit for the same aircraft company to enable them to fly into Ghana Airport.

In what seemed like a never-ending session of questions and answers, this reporter asked Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs about the claims of Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs about the funeral service held in honour of his late father by the Asantehene, King Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II of Asante Kingdom of Ghana in Accra.

Dumo expressed surprise at such an outrageous suggestion that the Asantehene would want to hold a funeral memorial service for his long-time friend and he would choose Accra to hold it.

Asked if Seinye releases the body to the family if he will go ahead with the burial plans? Dumo replied in the affirmative and even went ahead to say that nobody has a right to deny Seinye her full representation in the burial planning process should she choose to be a part of it.

Dumo further said that all his family is interested in is that she releases the body of their father to the family so they can go ahead and plan for his burial and if there are other issues she has with him, that can be resolved later but in the interim, he is more interested and concerned with giving his father a befitting burial.

VANGUARD

