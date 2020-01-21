DTSG promises to work with opposition parties

Kindly Share This Story:

Political parties other than the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta state have been assured of continued synergy with the state government in order to strengthen democracy.

The Senior Political Adviser to the Governor of Delta state, Honourable Funke-keme Solomon, made the promise on Monday when a delegation of the Delta state chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, visited him in Asaba.

Honourable Solomon said democracy was all about participatory government which was not limited to the ruling party, assuring that the government of Delta state would continue with its inclusive policy to create room for opposition parties to contribute to governance.

He called for robust relations between IPAC and political party chairmen in the state to guarantee a stable polity and commended IPAC leadership for being prudent in the management of resources and for securing a state secretariat for the body.

The Senior POLAD advised against frequent replacement of party chairmen which he noted was not good for consistency and urged party chairmen to always carry their members along to avoid loss of confidence.

Honourable Solomon told the delegation that his office would soon be visiting the offices of the political parties in the state to verify their existence and ensure a closer working relationship.

The Chairman, IPAC Delta state chapter, Chief Afam Enemokwu, acknowledged the assistance of the Delta state government to the Council in securing its state secretariat and thanked the Okowa administration for reaching out to the political parties during the festive period.

Chief Enemokwu solicited more support for the group towards achieving set goals and assured the Senior POLAD that IPAC would continue to work with his office for the overall good of the polity.

