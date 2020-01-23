Drug Abuse fuelling crimes in FCT, minister says, vows action

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has declared that his administration will not allow the territory to become a haven for illicit drug operations and users, disclosing that a high percentage of crimes that occur in the nation’s capital are linked to drug abuse.

Chief Press Secretary to the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye in a statement Thursday in Abuja said Bello made the declaration when he received the new FCT Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, Mr Hamisu Lawan in his office.

Malam Bello promised the continuous cooperation and support of the FCT Administration to the NDLEA, adding that the relationship between both organizations has always been cordial and effective based on mutual cooperation and shared goals and objectives.

He urged the new commander to exhibit the same passion and commitment for the job as exhibited by his predecessor, Mrs Chinyere Obijuru, who, he said, worked very closely with the FCT Administration in the fight against the menace of drug abuse and trafficking.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Lawan thanked the FCT Minister for the Administration’s support to the Agency over the years, especially in the “pin-down” operations being enforced in some dark spots across the city.

He also expressed concern over the use of some gardens in the territory as an avenue for drug consumption and abuse, but pledged the commitment of the NDLEA to arrest the ugly situation, reminding all that drug crimes are not only crimes on their own but can also lead to other forms of crime and criminality.

In attendance with the Minister were the Permanent Secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, the Chief of Staff to the Minister, Malam Basir Mai-Borno and the Director, Security Services Department of the FCTA, Mr Adamu Gwary.

