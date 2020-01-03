Kindly Share This Story:

Drake has delighted Top Boy fans by confirming the fourth season of the crime drama will return to Netflix in 2020.

The Grammy-winning musician, 33, revived the show on the streaming service last year, six years after it was dropped by Channel 4, and it became one of the most popular releases of 2019.

The Take Care hitmaker revealed plans for season four are underway via Instagram when a UK grime site posted a snap of lead characters Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) and questioned whether Top Boy would return in 2020.

Alongside a screengrab of an article naming the show among Netflix’s ‘most popular series releases of 2019, GRM Daily posted: ‘Will we see a new series in 2020?’

Drake, an executive producer on the show, simply wrote: ‘Of course.’

The two-word response which confirmed the series’ much-anticipated return delighted fans.

One wrote: ‘Love to see it.’

Another added: ‘Thanks for bringing this project back!’, while a third gushed: ‘You can have lifetime access to free drill beats from now on.. shout me.’

Drake previously revealed he was inspired to work on the series after stumbling across the show in 2017.

The chart-topping artist told the Hollywood Reporter at the time: ‘That human element drew me in.

‘I started just looking them up. Like, who are these people? Are these actors I should know?

‘Are they just famous over there? I remember I hit Future, and I was just like, “This show is incredible”.’

Grime artist Kane, who as a musician is known as Kano, revealed the global superstar brought ‘good energy’ to the third series of the show.

He said at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August: ‘I met Drake at the beginning when we were in discussions. When the Netflix deal came about, me and Ashley and he sat down and spoke.

‘Drake is aware of the talk, you know what I mean, the stuff going on – that he is jumping on the hype.

‘He was like: “Look, I’m a fan of the show and I just wanted to see if there was any way I could help in any way and bring this back.

