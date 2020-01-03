Don’t fuel crisis in Igboland, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth warns rumor mongers

Kindly Share This Story:

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide had studied diligently the recent vituperative rhetoric’s of fifth columnists and sponsored groups, and urged them not to allow themselves to be used as a medium to create disaffection and disunity in Igbo land.

In a statement disclosed by Mazi Okechukwu isiguzoro, President General, obtained by Vanguard, OYC urged the group to desist from in spreading falsehood, deceit and false alarm with evil intent to deceive Igbo and instigate protests and civil disobedience ahead of next week’s Supreme Court’s Judgment on 2019 Abia State Gubernatorial election between PDP Candidate, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and APGA Candidate, Chief Alex Otti.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide equally dismissed alleged statement credited to Okezie Ikpeazu, saying that he (Ikpeazu) Biafra agitators ‘terrorist organization.’

The group quashed the statement, describing it as a baseless allegation aimed at setting up crisis ahead of the Supreme Court’s Judgment.

The statement in parts: “We wonder the rationale behind the recent blackmail and treachery against Ikpeazu by these Igbo groups, who are neither into self determination nor Biafra agitation, or are they now mouthpiece of Biafra agitators.

“It’s obvious they were recruited solely to create disaffection and disunity among Abians, and we urge Igbo to ignore Such antics.

“OYC exonerates Governor Okezie Ikpeazu from any anti Biafra comments, and urge the Governor to remain focused in realization of Enyimba Economic City which Igbo are interested in.

“We are aware of the opposition sponsoring students from a nearby state to protest in Abia next week ahead of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

“We urge the opposition party to work with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu until 2023, when they will have another chance to seek the mandate of Abians.

“We are aware of the many silent but fruitful efforts of Governor Ikpeazu to ensure sustainable development in Abia State and urge desperate political job seekers to desist from further attempting to distract him.”

