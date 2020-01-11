Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

An Instagram extremely busty girl known as Thick Barbie but born Gbemi Rhema Brownridge has dished out a rather queer message to girls in relationships. According to her, girls should open their eyes and recognise men who have money and men who spend money.

“ I don’t know who needs to hear this but girls date guys who can give you more not a guy who has plenty money. I know some girls dating a guy with big gold chains and snaps with iPhone 11 Pro and the girlfriend is asking for 1k recharge card on Instagram.

Thick Barbie is known for her humongous boobs and her crazy way of flaunting them. But she’s not all a heap of boobs, she’s a computer scientist and fashion designer.

Vanguard

