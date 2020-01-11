By Ayo Onikoyi
An Instagram extremely busty girl known as Thick Barbie but born Gbemi Rhema Brownridge has dished out a rather queer message to girls in relationships. According to her, girls should open their eyes and recognise men who have money and men who spend money.
11-yr-old girl raped, infected with sexually transmitted disease
“ I don’t know who needs to hear this but girls date guys who can give you more not a guy who has plenty money. I know some girls dating a guy with big gold chains and snaps with iPhone 11 Pro and the girlfriend is asking for 1k recharge card on Instagram.
2023: Buhari will not handover to treasury looter – Presidency
Thick Barbie is known for her humongous boobs and her crazy way of flaunting them. But she’s not all a heap of boobs, she’s a computer scientist and fashion designer.