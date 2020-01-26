Don’t believe in your nakedness to make it — Anita Keys

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian actress, Anita Keys is set to release her movie, ‘Dry Tears’ which addresses the lives of celebrities. Dry Tears is the third major production from Anita, the first two are, Beauty of the Mind, and Silver Spoon.

In a chat with Broadway, TV Anita speaks on a number of things happening in the industry, especially the crave among celebrities to bare it all on social media.

She said, “For me, I think it’s crazy, you don’t have to expose your body for you to be popular. It doesn’t make sense to me, If you believe in yourself you know you have the talent, you don’t have to expose your body just to get fame.

Look at the likes of Omotola, the likes of Genevieve, they didn’t open their selves to get fame, they worked hard and it’s paying off, so I don’t think you need to expose your body when you just feel, “oh mehn I am not relevant anymore”, the next thing you do is just to stay nude on Instagram just to be popular, it’s crazy for me, that what’s they call depression.

We call those attention seekers…that means you don’t believe in your talent, you believe in your nakedness to make it out there, to give you that fame.”

Speaking further she said celebrities should not live their lives just to please the fans

“I don’t think celebrities should live for their fans, it’s all about you doing what you feel you are comfortable with, it’s just about believing in yourself and you doing what you are comfortable with, in this world, you can’t please people, so it’s about you pleasing yourself and doing what you feel,” she said.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: