Don stresses need for elimination of gender discrimination in workplace

By James Ogunnaike

A professor of Counselling Psychology, Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, Professor Eunice Modupe Hassan, has advocated constant training for top management of companies and organisations to educate them on the need to eliminate gender discrimination, saying this will contribute to national productivity and economic growth in the country.

Hassan gave the charge while delivering the 5th inaugural lecture of the university in Ijagun Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Speaking on “Counselling for Harmony in Workplace: Resolving Gender Discrimination Issues in the World of Work,” Prof Hassan said, “It is important to remove barriers to the full and give equal participation in the workforce. There is a need for access to all occupations and industries, including leadership roles, regardless of gender and elimination of discrimination on the basis of gender, particularly in relation to family and caring responsibilities.

She opined that ” the consequences of this phenomenon can be grievous, this discrimination if not controlled, can further penalise some women who dare to sum up the courage to speak against it.”

She called on the government to “consider additional anti-discrimination legislation that will entrench the principle of equality and expand constitutional provisions to create equal opportunities for both sexes.

“Workplace counselling should be given to women that are dis chanted and discouraged because of gender discrimination so as to motivate them for better productivity.”

“Involve gender budgeting in the administration of organizational setup. This is to ensure that the allocation of resources and funds takes place in a gender-sensitive manner.

“Gender impact assessment may be necessary for examining policy proposals to see whether they will affect men and women differently, so as to ensure that they conform to goals of gender equity and equality.

” Create room for gender sensitivity to enable the translation of gender awareness into organizational practice through changes in policy, structures, planning, programs, practices and activities”.

She added that “there is a need for gender training to effect format practice through training programs directed at staff members in an institution, to create awareness about the inequalities and inequities relating to gender.”

