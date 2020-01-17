Don Coleone silently flowing in music and real estate markets

Kindly Share This Story:

Afro beats sensation, Ugoh Onyeocha, (aka) Don Coleone’s journey into the entertainment industry far away from Accounting and Finance , his professional calling which he studied and graduated with a degree to his credit in far away United Arab Emirate, UAE,didn’t come to anyone with surprise given that he had always had the passion of taking a career in music.

Before his degree,he had earlier attended Inyishi Community Primary School Ikeduru Local Governemnt Area,LGA in his native Imo State.

Don Coleone latter attended Amaimo High School, before proceeding to study Accounting and Finance at the Middlesex University UK,in Dubai.

The ‘Runaway and Pepper Everywhere’ crooner,who is the Founder of Don Coleone Cribx Records,was born in Imo State on April 8th,1975,in his native Imo State.

His first foray into the music industry was in 2012 shortly after he established his music label,Coleone Cribx Records earlier in the year.

The fruit of this venture was when he produced ‘Alabai Ogbanje and Sym19 Today na Today.’

The album released in 2013 with visuals shut in far away South Africa,was a collabo with Don Coleone.

Don Coleone,who loves traveling, exploring new things and watching movies drives his inspirations from P Didd, Birdman and Marlon Brando.

Based in the United Arab Emirates,UAE, with real estate investments across borders-from Africa to Middle East and Asia,Don Coleone is a guru in the booming Dubai’s real estate market since 2005.

He is well vested with business knowledge in automobile hence he runs his private luxury cars concierge business amidst other investment platforms.

With his passion for entertainment especially music and movie, having been featured in some songs, he has also released currently few afro beat singles titled ‘Runaway and Pepper Everywhere’ with visuals on YouTube.

