DJ Cuppy takes brand ambassadorship to new level with Pepsi

By Ayo Onikoyi

DJ Cuppy, the famed daughter of billionaire, mogul Femi Otedola.is taking brand ambassadorship to a whole new label. Her evolution from DJ to music star has had its fair share of challenges, but one of the interesting things that typifies the Cuppy is how she takes in all in her strides, and continues to delight us with her guffy and sometimes adorable antics.

Few weeks back she revealed a Pepsi underwear as she provided a timely reminder of witty, goofy nature as well as her impressive brand association with the pet drink. Since 2018 when Cuppy was announced as the newest member of the Pepsi family, she’s been clearly enjoying her time as brand ambassador.

Pepsi on its part has never been shy to be a huge part of modern pop-culture. From its numerous brand activities, to its support of some of the coolest shows in the country, Pepsi has become a staple for the pop-culture enthusiast.

The brand association with Cuppy has only helped to further reinforce this idea. However, what has worked so brilliantly is how much Cuppy appears to enjoy her time as the face of the brand. From the subtle to the oblivious, Cuppy owns her role as ambassador and she completely embodies the kind of presence and personality that makes this form of brand association utterly believable.

As part of Pepsi’s December activities, the brand launched its ‘We’ve got taste campaign’. An exciting initiative that will see PEPSI star in some of the biggest shows in Lagos during the famed month of Detty December.

This included, Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged, Livespot X Festival featuring Cardi B, Star Boy Wizkid, and Burna Boy Grammy-nominated Burna Boy’s ‘Burna Boy in Concert’, MeganTheStallion’s show, Teni ‘The Billionaire Experience’, Tiwa Savage with ‘Savage Experience’, Pepsi ‘Star Boy’s Wizkid Live Concert.’, DJ Cuppy’s ‘Cactus at the Roof Party’, DJ Xclusive’s ‘All White Party’ , and DJ Spinall’s ‘Party of your Dreams’.

DJ Cuppy is slated to either be on the wheels of steel or to perform at some of these concerts and with her growing influence and her knack for pulling off the unpredictable, it will not be too surprising if she’s the one everyone is talking about when the festivities are over.

Because whether its stripping to show a Pepsi underwear, styling herself in Pepsi attire or just posing with a bottle of Pepsi, Cuppy seems to pull these off with a charm and charisma that is simply contagious. Pepsi appear to have struck gold with its choice of ambassadors and Cuppy is blazing the trail of just how to sell a brand in the most entertaining manner.

Vanguard

