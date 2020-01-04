‘Dither’ the movie premieres in Port-harcout, attracts enthusiasts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The premiere of the much-expected movie, ‘Dither’, took place in the bobbling City of Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The movie is one of the few gospel movies to attract interest beyond the Christian community as many non-Christians also watched.

The movie has generated so much talk not just because of the producer, Feyisayo Makanjuola, who is a gospel filmmaker and founder of Heagle Height Media, but because it is a gospel movie from Nigeria produced to meet both local and international standards.

The storyline of the movie is centred around a young lady who refused to forgive those who hurt her. She refused to let go of the past and slowly it consumed and controlled her decisions. The truth meant nothing to her as she became paranoid and suspicious of every intention people had. This became her greatest challenge.

Dither will be screened in major cinemas all over Nigeria. The movie will also be available on Netflix, YouTube, and DSTV. The movie is expected to be on as many platforms as possible.

Vanguard

