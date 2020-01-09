Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Chief Software Architect and CEO of Simplex Business Solutions Limited, Femi Adeniyi, is an Information Technology, IT consultant with over 25 years of cognate experience in using IT as a business management tool. He is specialized in programming/software development. He has designed applications that presently provide solutions to businesses across many industries including Insurance, Banking & Finance, Pension, Healthcare, and Logistics. Femi has invested time and resources in building the Next Generation IT firm capable of shaping the Africa business landscape and beyond.

In this interview, he revealed to Hi-Tech that one of the major setbacks of digital transformation is that business leaders are approaching digital problems with a traditional mindset.

Excerpts:

You’ve been in the tech ecosystem for a while to form an opinion on digital transformation which has become a hot topic?

Digital transformation is one of those buzz words often thrown around without much thought, largely because it’s fashionable and impressive. Simply put, digital transformation is leveraging technology to achieve business objectives. It is the use of new, fast and frequently changing digital technology to solve problems. So, it’s about solving problems in a seamless, faster and cost-effective manner. It’ show business leaders can achieve customer experience, economies of scale, employee satisfaction, leveraging product branding, among others.

What could be the biggest barriers to digital transformation in the Nigerian business landscape?

The greatest barrier is the traditional mindset of some Chief Executives, basically trying to solve today’s problems with the approach and solutions of the past. So, business leaders need to transition from a traditional mindset to a digital mindset. A digital mindset is not merely the ability to use technology, it is a set of attitudes and behaviors that enable people and organizations to foresee possibilities and rightly position themselves.

How does this affect the financial services sector, for instance?

Just like every other industry, the financial services industry is witnessing continuous and disruptive digitization and the adoption of new and emerging technologies to bring in operational efficiencies, enhance speed-to-market and deliver superior customer experiences. This implies that there are a lot of trends that have been shaping the industry. For me, top on the list are data analytics, Low code development, and robotic process automation. These three will reshape the financial services landscape.

Are there challenges the sector is also likely to face irrespective of these new techs?

In today’s world where competition is stiff between financial services organisations, the need to leverage technology to foster operational efficiency and meet organisations bottom line is supercritical.

So if you ask me, the biggest challenge for financial services in Nigeria would be making the right technology decision. The majority of FSI in Nigeria have once invested chunks of their revenue towards acquiring some form of enterprise-wide or top-level technology solution to kick-start or revolutionize their business processes, but most times have met stumbling blocks in the early adoption of such technology for many reasons.

Investing in foreign software is good but I must say here that most of this software is not built with our local users and their business processes in mind. So, I always advise that senior-level managers and Technology buying committee should carefully consider all factors before making an investment in technology as that alone can be a catalyst for achieving their organizational goals

How does Simplex help clients embrace digital strategies to scale?

We are creating a lot of awareness around digital transformation and how organizations can start leveraging technologies effectively. I believe if the technology is effectively leveraged, organizations can scale exponentially and achieve their corporate goals. We are having these conversations with our clients by holding workshops and seminars to ensure they are aware of technologies and trends and plug themselves inappropriately.

Recently you became Appian’s only partner in West Africa. What is expected of this partnership?

Yes. We are really super pumped up about this partnership. We realized that for organizations to scale faster, a good technology platform is essential. Appian is a digital transformation platform that brings together low code, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation together. This allows organizations to build applications that ordinarily take 12 – 24 months, in a matter of days, if not hours. Our goal is to help organisations change from just buying technology software to owing a technology platform where they can build any application. That is what to expect of the Appian Digital platform

CEO of Appian, Matt Calkins, recently said all companies will be software-based in the future. How does this challenge tech Services providers in Nigeria?

I was at the conference where he made that statement and I totally agree with him. In recent times, it is increasingly getting difficult to get good and experienced developers to develop enterprise applications or even address all the application concerns of any organisation. However, with low code development platforms like Appian, businesses can now design and develop enterprise applications that meet their requirements. This is already revolutionizing the software development space in Nigeria. So, I do not see it as a challenge, I see it as a win-win for everybody

What’re your 2020 resolutions?

We’ve always focused on ensuring that our clients are well resourced with the right technology to achieve their corporate goals, so in 2020, we are going on a drive to ensure that our clients adopt the Appian Digital Transformation Platform.

vanguard

