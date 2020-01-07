Diaspora remittances and future of Nigerian BDCs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Isah Kreem

Bureaux De Change, BDCs, have for years supported Nigeria’s growth agenda and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s commitment to exchange rate stability. To continue to play these roles creditably, the BDC industry needs improved access to foreign exchange (forex). The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria, ABCON, believes the success of BDCs goes beyond favourable rates but access to multiple streams of forex earnings to deepen the market, keep the naira stable and boost BDCs operations. Making BDCs one of the channels through which over $25 billion annual Diaspora remittances enter the economy will give depth to forex market and boost BDCs operations.

Oil has for long remained the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy. Although it accounts for over 80 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, the unpredictability of oil prices raises the risk of relying solely on it for Nigeria’s revenue. That explains why the country needs multiple streams of forex earnings and the enlisting of more channels to attract Diaspora remittances and other foreign capital that will not only deepen the market but keep the naira stable.

Diaspora remittances to Nigeria, now at $25 billion annually for 2018, remain a reliable source of forex to the domestic economy, and that is why over 4,500 Central Bank of Nigeria-licenced Bureaux de Change, BDCs, come to mind. Concerned with the stagnant state of the nation’s economy and the inconsistent forex earnings through oil export, ABCON has called for BDCs to be one of the channels for receiving Diaspora remittances into the economy.

ABCON President, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, said the CBN forex policy has brought stability to the BDC industry and helped operators to embrace automation which is the standard best practice globally. He said adding the BDCs to one of the channels through which the Diaspora remittance funds come into the country will be a good way to reduce the reliance of rate differentials to sustain operators’ businesses.

Findings have also shown that forex remittances from Nigerians in the Diaspora far exceeded the country’s earnings from crude oil export last year. Since many transactions are unrecorded or take place through informal channels, the actual amount of remittance flows into the country is arguably higher. The estimation is that migrant remittances to Nigeria could grow to $25.5 billion, $29.8 billion and $34.8 billion in 2019, 2021 and 2023, respectively.

For instance, the total oil earnings of the nation stood at $15 billion in 2018, while the total remittances from Nigerians in Diaspora amounted to $25 billion in 2018. Nigeria earned a total of N5.54 trillion ($15.4 billion) from oil revenue last year, according to figures released by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Gwadabe said: “Diaspora remittances contribute to this economy more than what the oil sector is yielding. The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, inflow in 2018 is about $15 billion while migrant remittances, Diaspora remittances add up to not less than $25 billion annually into this country’s economy, and this inflow is steady and adds to the country’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP”.

According to him, Diaspora remittances remain cheap source of fund because it is not to be paid back with interest, but goes directly into the construction of houses, payment of school fees, medicals and a lot of things that are adding value to the weak economy.

The ABCON boss explained that Diaspora remittances represent household income from foreign economies arising mainly from the temporary or permanent movement of people to those economies. The remittances are made up of cash and non-cash items that flow through formal channels such as electronic wire or through informal channels, such as money or goods carried across borders. He said Nigeria can cover a large part of capital flow gaps through remittances from its citizens in diaspora using the BDCs.

“Nigerian BDCs operators have also identified with the immense opportunities presented by Diaspora remittances and want to play a greater role in attracting more foreign capital into the economy. Reason being that remittances are known to help poorer recipients meet basic needs, fund cash and non-cash investments, finance education, foster new businesses, service debt and essentially drive economic growth,” Gwadabe said.

He added that Nigerian BDCs, like their counterparts in other emerging or developing economies, have what it takes to deepen the forex market through remittances and collections, stressing: “When that happens, it will not be the first time that BDCs were given the opportunity to turn the remittances market around for good.

In India, the BDCs generate over $30 billion from the Diaspora remittances. In United Arab Emirates, the entire banking needs of banks are met by the BDCs. The working of the Lebanon economy is highly dependent on the activities of BDCs in that country. Therefore, Nigeria can also achieve higher revenue through BDCs given the opportunities we have seen in the remittances market.”

He faulted a petition against the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and the management team over the deployment of dual exchange rate regime in forex allocation. He also faulted the N305/$ rate to BDC as proposed by the petitioner, saying it is not transactional rate but used for settling government obligations.

The Senate Committee on Finance had invited Emefiele to appear before it on February 7, 2020 following a petition by Human Rights Lawyer, J.U. Ayogu, accusing the CBN governor and the management team of compromise in the allocation of foreign exchange. “There is a… petition laid on the Senate on the December 12, 2019 where J. U. Ayogu, on behalf of the Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria, wrote against the CBN over its dual exchange rate forex policy that enriches few Nigerians and its top management staff to the detriment of many lawful Nigerians.

It is frustrating the present (administration’s efforts) to eradicate poverty and unemployment from all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria,” a member, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central), said.

Financial pundits have continued to give reasons why BDCs should be brought into the Diaspora remittance business. For instance, financial institutions’ long procedures, complicated forms and history of poor service means BDCs are needed to deepen the market. The BDCs segment operates in a simple manner while remaining closer to the people needing the remittance funds.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: