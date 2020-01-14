Kindly Share This Story:

By Ediri Ejoh

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has said that Nigeria may achieve 20,000 MegaWatts, MW, in 2023.

Although, Nigeria’s current capacity hovers around 8,100MW but in real term, only an average of less than 4,000WM is wheeled to consumers.

The Managing Director of TCN, Usman Mohammed, had last year disclosed that Nigeria can achieve a wheeling capacity of 10,000MW in 2020, which remains a mirage.

But speaking in Abuja on the capacity that would be realised by implementing the Transmission, Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP) policy of the company, TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mba, said the agency has energised another brand new 100MVA 132/33kV power transformer installed in Ogba Transmission Substation in Lagos.

According to Mba, “TCN is working assiduously to implement the Transmission, Rehabilitation, and Expansion Programme (TREP) under which the capacity of the company will be expanded to 20,000MW by 2023.”

However, there is a need for commensurate distribution capability to improve supply of electricity to consumers, Mba noted that the new transformer, which was installed under the supervision of TCN’s engineers has increased the capacity of the substation from 165MVA to 265MVA.

The TCN publicist stated that “Prior to the installation of the 100MVA power transformer, Ogba Substation had a total of two (2) units of 60MVA 132/33kV power transformers, and one unit of 45MVA 132/33kV mobile power transformer. To ensure optimal utilisation of the newly installed power transformer, a brand-new switchyard made up of 132kV, 33kV and three number 33kV feeders were equally installed and commissioned.”

She said the increase in the substation’s capacity from 165MVA to 265MVA, means that the substation has more bulk electricity available for Ikeja Disco to take to its customers within Ikeja Industrial Area, Ogba – Ijaiye, Agege Pen Cinema, Mangoro Cement, Ojodu and Ifako-Ijaiye areas of Lagos.

Mba added that to optimise the capacity of the newly-inaugurated 100MVA at Ogba and other substations feeding Ikeja DISCO, TCN imported high capacity conductors, and would soon conclude on the re-conducting contract that would expand the transmission lines under IKEDC to double the current capacity.

TCN gave hope and reassures that transmission will be improved despite itches in the country’s power sector.

Vanguard

