By Perez Brisibe

Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, has affirmed the commitment of the commission towards the timely completion of projects according to specification.

The DESOPADEC boss made the position known, Friday, during the commissioning of a four semi-detached two-bedroom bungalow housing unit built by the agency for the Nigeria Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko in Warri South-West local government area of the state.

Speaking on the rationale for the project, Chief Askia said the project which was completed in record time of nine months after it was awarded in May 2019, is in line with the Stronger Delta initiative by the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Expressing joy and satisfaction of the project which he said is in sync with the new management policy of finishing projects within the budgetary year of the commission, Askia said more significant improvement would be noticed in the course of time as the commission has rolled up its sleeves in quality project execution, adding that it will continue to execute people-based projects that reflect the needs and desire of the mandate area.

Speaking during the commissioning exercise, the Delta State Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, described the initiative of the interventionist agency as very cheering and encouraging stressing that the project would certainly go a long way in addressing the nagging accommodation challenges presently confronting the young and strategic institution of higher learning located within the coastal axis of the state.

Also speaking, the DESOPADEC Executive Director, Projects, Hon. Daniel Mayuku while commending the contractor for leaving up to expectation, also applauded the community for providing the peaceful environment for the contractor to work with a promise that oil-bearing communities in the state will witness more commissioning of projects that will have direct impact on their lives.

VANGUARD

