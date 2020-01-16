Democracy: Nigeria has recorded substantial progress in 20 years – Lawan

Kindly Share This Story:

Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, said on Thursday Nigeria had made significant progress since the country’s return to democracy in 1999.

Lawan said this at the 17th edition of the Daily Trust Dialogue held in Abuja.

The Senate president, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant (Press), Ezrel Tabiowo, said representation, appropriation, and legislation were critical to good governance.

Lawan, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Sabi Abdullahi, said these virtues are enshrined in a democratic set up which Nigerians have experienced in the last 20 years.

He said: “Nigeria has made substantial progress on all counts; we have been steady, determined and forward-looking.

“We have developed to a point where we can look no other way, other than the democratic way.

“What we now have to do, as we have been doing in the National Assembly, is to perfect the system.

“The point has been severally made that there is no perfect democracy anywhere in the world, but the hallmark of a good democracy is the ability to develop its processes and procedures.” (NAN)

