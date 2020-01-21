Delta revenue board chair to promote education in 3 LGAs

Kindly Share This Story:



By Emma Amaize

Chairman Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, Sir Monday Onyeme, has fine-tuned arrangements for an essay and quiz competition to promote the standard of education in Ndokwa ethnic nationality, comprising Ndokwa West, Ndokwa West and Ukwuani Local Government Areas, Delta State.

Managing director of Prince Huxeley Obsession Agency, Prince Huxley Unumadu, in a statement, said: “He (Sir Onyeme) believes that quality education is first of the needs of Ndokwa people to enhance their collective aspiration for peace, unity, security and socio-cultural development of the ethnic nation in Delta state.”

He disclosed that the major objectives of the programme was to promote students’ interest in academics, promote academic excellence and sensitize students to be morally up-right by avoiding examination malpractices.

“The programme tagged Sir Monday Onyeme Essay and Quiz Competition 2020 shall commence from end of January, 2020, when interested contestants are expected to collect their entry form, free-of-charge, from Principals of their respective schools,” he asserted.

He stated that mouthwatering prizes, including laptops, books, android phones, and cash rewards shall be given out to winners of the competition.

According to him: “Onyeme is a strong advocate of youth empowerment through education as he says that the success or failure of any nation lays on the mental power and knowledge of the Youths as the leaders of tomorrow.”

“He believes that the problem of leadership in this country is the inability of the leaders of the past to fashion out a road map through which the youths can be given a new positive re-orientation, reprogramming of their mindset and proper engagement of their idle time.

“Onyeme wants to activate their mental power through education, vocational skills acquisition and creating an enabling environment to encourage, reward and sustain the creativity power of the youths,” he said.

“The other goals are to encourage students to be studious and committed to their academic work, as well as to reward hard-working students with worthwhile prizes and motivate them to pursue their educational dreams, empower themselves for the future and become worthy citizens of our country,” he added.

Vanguard News

