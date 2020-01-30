Delta LG Chair pays NECO, primary 6 enrolment fees for 220 Students, pupils 

Kindly Share This Story:

NECO

By Festus Ahon

AS part of his effort towards promoting education, Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council, Delta State Chief Ramson Onoyake, yesterday paid NECO enrolment fees for 20 students and enrolment fees for 200 primary six pupils from selected public schools in the Local Government Area.

Disclosing that his foundation, RTO Foundation made the payments, Onoyake said the 20 persons enrolled for NECO got N20,000 each while the primary school pupils drawn from all public schools in Uvwie Local Government Area were given writing materials in addition to their enrolment fees.

Also read:

Emphasising the importance of education, he said: “it is no gainsaying that education is the strength and future of every nation, yet it is not accessible to all but I am in the council to make it accessible to all.

“Some of the unskilled persons we have in the society today are people that had lofty dreams of changing the world but were denied the privilege due to lack of funds to access good education, so they settled for a life that was forced on them because of their poor heritage.

“It is on this premise that I deemed it fit to come to the rescue of some of our children who may have worked very hard over the years and looked forward to gaining admission into the universities but are praying that God should use a good Samaritan to come to their aide since they know that their parents cannot afford their examination enrolment fees.

“So making an impact in life goes beyond exchanging pleasantries; it is reaching out and putting a smile on the faces of those that are around us. I know without a doubt that this move will bring relief and succour to the parents/guardians of these children”.

While calling on other well-meaning Nigerians to take a bold step to reach out to people that are in need, Onoyake said; “You do not need to be multi-billionaire to cater for the needs of the less privileged in our midst”.

Secretary, Local Education Authority and Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, Uvwie Local Government Area chapter, Chief Mrs Rose Oghene and Mrs Meg Abugewa respectively who spoke in the same vein, commended Chief Ramson Onoyake for the gesture.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Laureen Eghujovwo, thanked the council chairman on behalf of the students and pupils, saying; “it will encourage us to learn and be more serious in school”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: