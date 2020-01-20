Delta community alleges dumping of toxic waste

Kindly Share This Story:

Govt’ll investigate it — Onogba

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Indigenes Ugbolu, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State, have raised alarm over the dumping of a toxic substance along the community’s axis of the Asaba/Ebu/Abuja Road.

Sources said the toxic substance, a suspected industrial waste that was sealed in cement bags was secretly dumped along the road a few meters from the road where pedestrians pass through by a truck belonging to one the cement companies plying the route.

One of the indigenes of the community, who identified himself as Mr. Okonkwo said “It was 5 days ago, a truck came and dumped the waste, though, we were not aware what was in the bags.

“We initially thought it was the cement that someone heaped on the place but we later discovered that it wasn’t a cement but waste substance.

“When they discovered that it was a waste, some people especially farmers who did not see what they use to carry crops, usually opened the bag and poured away the substance and use the bag to carry their yam, cassava, and other crops not knowing the harmfulness of the substance”.

Contacted, the State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Christian Onogba, said “I got to know about it on my way out of the town on Friday, but immediately I call the director of sanitation in the ministry to go there for assessment, so when I come back to Asaba, we think about evacuation.

“But not evacuation is the most important thing now, we want to know why someone will continue to dumped toxic waste in the place where it endangers the public health.

” I have given the order to investigate it, so, once the investigation is done, we want to know who is doing that because this is not the first time they dumping such toxic waste. It has happened before, so we need to know who is doing that so that we can nip it at the board”

