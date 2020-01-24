Delta Assembly to collaborate with Police to tackle insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Local content bill passes second reading

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has said the legislature would collaborate with the police to ensure effective crime-fighting and prevention at the grassroots in the State.

Oborevwori stated this when the newly posted Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He expressed confidence that the new Police Commissioner would succeed in the task of securing lives and property in the state because of his vast knowledge of crime-prone areas haven served in the State Police Command in the past.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa said the House of Assembly remained a dependable ally in the fight against crime, explaining that his visit was to seek the collaboration of the lawmakers in the task of Policing the state.

Inuwa said he has held several meetings with other relevant stakeholders including traditional rulers and community leaders since he assumed office as Commissioner of Police.

He said he was determined to change the narratives of crime and criminal activities in the state and maintained that Vigilante groups played a pivotal role in assisting the police to fight crime especially at the grassroots.

Meanwhile, the State Local Content Agency Bill, 2019, has passed second reading on the floor of the State House of Assembly.

The proposed law makes it compulsory for companies and contractors operating in the state to engage 50 percent of its workers from within the state.

Opening debate on the Local Content Agency Bill, the Majority Leader, Mr. Tim Owhefere said apart from creating jobs the Agency has the mandate to help prospective investors source for skilled manpower from among the locals.

He said the bill if passed would ensure that companies contribute to the development of the host communities and the state.

Also speaking in favour of the bill, the member representing Oshimili south, Pat Ajudua, Bomadi, Oboro Preyor, Warri southwest, Emomotimi Guwor, Uvwie, Solomon Ighrakpata, Isoko South 2, Ferguson Onwo, Udu, Peter Uviejitobor, Burutu 2, Ekpotuareyin Pullah and Ndokwa West Charles Emetulu described the bill as apt.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: