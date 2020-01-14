Breaking News
Translate

Delta Assembly approves N5bn film village request by Okowa

On 4:59 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Delta Assembly approves N5bn film village request by Gov. Okowa
Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa

The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday approved the request by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa to construct a N5 billion film village and leisure park in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the film village and leisure park will be built at Ugbolu, in Oshimili North Local Government area at the cost of N5 billion.

The assembly, which resumed plenary on Tuesday, has been on a four-week break.

The request of the governor was contained in a letter read during plenary by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, in Asaba.

READ ALSO: Okowa’s victory for Deltans ― Onuesoke

Okowa said that the project when completed, would not only boost the revenue base of the state,
but would also create jobs for youths of the state.

He said the state government would provide 30 per cent of the funding of the project, while
investors would provide 70 per cent.

The Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr. Tim Owhefere, moved the motion for the House to receive and adopt the letter.

The motion was seconded by the member representing Udu Constituency, Chief Peter Uvieijitobor.

The request was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers when it put to voice vote by the Speaker.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!