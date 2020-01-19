Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-South, Emmanuel Ogidi, Sunday, said declaring Amotekun illegal is a sign that the Federal Government has lost grip on internal security.

Ogidi made the assertion while speaking to newsmen in Abuja while speaking on worrisome insecurity issues pervading the land including killings, kidnapping, insurgency, herdsmen attacks, and others.

He said: “Declaring Amotekun a security outfit jointly set up by states in the Southwest Zone, illegal by the Attorney General of the Federation suggests that the federal government had lost grip on internal security.

“People are now trying to protect themselves through legal means and not take laws into their hands.”

He further stated that “The policeman in this country half of them do not have arms, and you want to ensure internal security, police share arms, a policeman buys his uniform, if the gun is bad, he pays to service it, the policeman is not trained to service his own rifle.

“In the past, you see policemen servicing their rifles but these ones, nobody taught them and so they do not know it, everybody just wants to be Commissioner of Police or Inspector General.”

The PDP chieftain also decried alleged lack of solution by President Muhammadu Buhari, to tackle insecurity across the country.

According to him, there is little or no result by the Buhari-led administration to reduce the precarious situation.

He added that the President has no reason to retain Service Chiefs who are due for retirement to continue manning the nation’s security sector because they are no more making the expected impact.

“They have told us in clear terms that they do not have a solution to the security problem of this country.

“We are all hopeless and have resorted to God to help us. Insecurity is so bad because the economy is so bad. A good economy can also help reduce insecurity, majority of Nigerians have turn beggars.

“The only defense they have now is to tell us corruption is fighting back; the trains stop on the way, so many cases of kidnapping, illegal bunkering, you say corruption is fighting back; it was your promise to fight corruption in your campaigns,” he added.

Speaking on 50 years after the Nigeria Civil War, according to him (Ogidi) there were some burning issues that triggered the avoidable civil war that led to loss of over 2 million people including destruction of property worth millions of Naira then, and unfortunately, some of those factors that led to the war are still manifesting in the country.

“I am worried because former Heads of State are warning that the current situation in the country could lead to war but nobody is listening, the President is not listening.

“This is because some of the factors that led to the Nigeria Civil War are still very much around in the country. We cannot afford to sit and watch them snowball into another bloody experience that will place the country in a precipice”, he warned.

On recent judgments from the Supreme Court, he alleged that it was obvious his party was robbed at the 2019 presidential elections.

“But as a Christian, we look to God to intervene because we have not been quiet, we have been talking but we cannot take the laws into our hands, we are trying to protect ourselves.

“It looks to me that Nigerians have given up, they are just waiting on God for Him to intervene and I believe God will intervene because Nigerians have been praying, God will forgive us and intervene.

“Nigerians should be peaceful, this game we are playing called power game, it is God’s power, if a man tries to usurp it, he pays the price for it”, he added.

