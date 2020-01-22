De Bruyne sets assist record in Man City’s win over Sheffield United

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne produced yet another piece of magic on Tuesday evening, setting up the only goal of the game against Sheffield United.

City were denied on numerous occasions by Dean Henderson, with the Englishman also saving Gabriel Jesus’ penalty. It appeared as though Pep Guardiola’s men were heading for another frustrating evening, but De Bruyne provided the necessary quality to find Sergio Aguero, who had the simple task of tapping home with 17 minutes remaining.

​City were struggling to find a way past a resolute ​Sheffield United defence in the second half, but the Belgium international ​helped his side break the deadlock with another world-class pass. De Bruyne received the ball on the right-wing and looked up before playing a perfect, pinpoint pass between the goalkeeper and defender, allowing Aguero to simply tap the ball in.

His latest moment of brilliance means the 28-year-old has now taken his tally to 15 league assists for the season. As noted by ​Opta, De Bruyne has now become the first player in Premier League history to provide 15+ assists in three different campaigns.

In the 2016/17 season, he managed 18 before racking up 16 assists the following season. However, he is only one behind that tally in 2019/20 with 14 matches still left to play.

The former Chelsea player could also pass Thierry Henry’s tally of 20 assists in 2002/03, which is currently the most by a player in a Premier League season. Moreover, while he has been creating goals for fun, he is also only one goal away from matching his best-ever goalscoring season.

In 2017/18, ​De Bruyne managed eight league goals, while he already has seven to his name in the league this campaign. On a tough evening at Bramall Lane, the brilliant Belgian once again showed why he is one of the very best midfielders in world football.

