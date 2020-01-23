Breaking News
Dasuki makes first appearance in court after release from prison

On 2:22 pm
Former national security adviser of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Sambo Dasuki

The former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki made his first court appearance after his release from four-year-long detention on Thursday.

Dasuki appeared before Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja for his trial on charges of money laundering and illegal possession of firearms.

There are two separate sets of charges of alleged diversion of funds earmarked for the procurement of arms meant for fighting Boko Haram in the North-East pending against him at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

But none of the two other cases had come up since December 24, 2019, when he was released from the custody of the Department of State Services.

