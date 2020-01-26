Danjuma’s opinion on my administration does not matter – Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the opinion of a former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen Theophilus Danjuma (retd), is not more important than that of millions of Nigerians who voted for his reelection in 2019.

Buhari stated this in an email chat with The Interview released in Abuja on Saturday.

The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the Interview, Azu Ishiekwene, in a statement on Sunday, highlighted some of the President’s comments in the interview.

When Buhari was asked if he was concerned about the vote of no confidence expressed by Danjuma during a recent book launch in Ibadan, he said: “And what is the vote of confidence of Nigerians in me, as expressed in the polls last year? That is what matters more, not the opinion of one man.”

At the forum which was attended by several prominent people from the Yorubaland, Danjuma had said if he reveals what he knows about the happenings in the government, Nigerians would lose sleep.

The President, however, said his re-election was a vindication of voters’ confidence and support for him and his government’s policies.

On his relationship with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Buhari said things were “perfect,” between them.

He was asked to rate his relationship with his deputy on a scale of one to 10. But the President replied: “Perfect. Or has he complained to you?”

He also commented on the insinuation that a “cabal” runs his government; his promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, and criticisms that his claim that he is now a “reformed democrat,” is fake.

