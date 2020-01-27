Cultivate habit of thanksgiving to God — Okowa tells politicians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, told politicians in the country to cultivate the habit of thanking God irrespective of their political gains.

Speaking at Evwreni during the thanksgiving ceremony of a former member representing Ughelli North Local Government Constituency I, at the State House of Assembly, Mr. Samuel Marierie, held at Saint Paul Anglican Church, Okowa said: “Politicians think it is only when you win election or you are given a political appointment that you thank God but that is wrong.

“The Bible told us in Psalms 100:4 that in everything we should give God thanks. Whether you win election or not, you should give God thanks. That is why I’m commending and congratulating my brother, Samuel Marierie today (yesterday) for remembering to return to thank God.

“As a two term member of the Delta State House of Assembly, he has served the state and his constituency very well and it is deserving of giving God thanks. I will urge all politicians to always imbibe the attitude of giving God thanks no matter the situation.”

Okowa also rejoiced with the Most Revd. Cyril Odutemu, the Bishop of Ughelli Dioceses of the Nigerian Anglican Communion on his recent elevation as the position Archbishop of Bendel province.

In his remarks, Marierie, said he was thanking God for his political journey so far, noting that “but for the grace of God I would not have achieved anything in life or gotten to the position I occupy in the society. I thank all those who have come to join me in thanking God”.

