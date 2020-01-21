Cross River Govt suspends activities of LG Pensions Board

The Cross River State Government, Monday, took drastic steps by suspending activities of the Local Government Pensions Board till further notice.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Hon. Stella Oreme Odey, in a statement signed by her.

According to the statement, the action was in the best interest of the state and pensioners in all the Local Government councils.

The statement reads in part, “All activities of the Local Government Pensions’ Board are hereby suspended with immediate effect, till further notice.

“The action was in the best interest of the state and pensioners across all the Local Government councils.”

Meanwhile, the statement also directed the Auditor-General for Local Government and Permanent Secretary of the Local Government Service Commission for further action.

“The Auditor-General for Local Government and Permanent Secretary of the Local Government Service Commission, are to meet with the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government Affairs for further directives. Your anticipated cooperation is appreciated”, it added.