By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

One of the aspirants for Yala Local Government Council chairmanship position in Cross River State, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Cross River State Chapter, Mr. Godwin Offiono, has expressed confidence in the huge support from electorates and consultations made so far to emerge winner ahead of the Cross River Local Government elections on March 28, 2020.

Offiono made the assertion when addressing his supporters in Abuja, where he said there is no cause for alarm because he has the confidence that he would be announced the winner.

According to him being in contest for the same position in 2003, 2007 and 2010, there is no doubt about his pedigree and integrity based on his vast experience and knowledge about the Yala political terrain is more advantageous compared to other aspirants in the race to emerge winner come March 28, 2020, is the peoples’ choice.

He said: “I have ever been in the advantaged position I am today since I have been in this game.

I have attempted two elections; I ran in 2003, I attempted the chairmanship election it in 2007 and attempted it in 2010, and in each of these times I made a tremendous impact.

“As an advantaged position that I am today I have gathered some experiences, support from the top, and at the appropriate time, we have to prosecute this business. The position I see myself today is so advantaged.

I must even say I am more advantaged than all these 15 to 20 people you are seeing over there.

“We are going to drive this process systematically from that position of will or nothing and a position that is required to place everybody on the table and it will be pleased. So far I have interacted well.

“I have interacted with 90 per cent of the stakeholders. We are looking at first on focusing on the Electoral College system where I know the delegates and the delegates know me.

I have spoken with each and every one of these delegates except a couple of few ones I have not interacted with.

“I have taken advice, counsel, and admonishment and I have taken enough. I feel so full. Let me even prophetically tell you that I am the next chairman of Council.”

He also allayed fears of some of his supporters over candidates allegedly endorsed by the Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, and some senators from the state.

“From all standards, I have looked at everything. You may be hearing stories that His Excellency, senator this or that said this, but His Excellency has not adopted anybody.

“We have our intelligence confirming these positions. You should not be frightened by the stories making the rounds, but I can assure you I will be going to be the next chairman of the council.

Come on the 28 of March I will be declared. I have huge support and if I have such support and the ticket from PDP do you think there is anything again? We are synergizing well”, he added.

vanguard

