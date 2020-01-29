Court strikes out suit seeking Oshiomhole’s ouster

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Plots by some factional members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Edo State to remove the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from office again failed when a Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court struck out the suit filed by one Steven Oshawo and others, seeking to oust Oshiomhole from office.

Oshawo and others from Oshiomhole’s Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, had gone to Court asking it to stop the party chairman from parading himself as National Chairman of the APC, alleging that Oshiomhole had since been suspended from the APC by members of his ward.

However, Oshiomhole in his defence, argued that the Appellants did not possess the powers to suspend him according to the Constitution of the APC, adding that all the Plaintiffs in the suit had earlier been suspended in their respective units in Ward 10.

He said, at the time they purported to have suspended him, they no longer had such powers anymore since they were already on suspension.

