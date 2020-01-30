Court sentences 3 to death by hanging in Osun for bank robbery

Kindly Share This Story:

Justice Jide Falola of Osun State High Court in Ikirun on Thursday sentenced three men to death by hanging for bank robbery.

Delivering judgment, Justice Falola held that the prosecution counsel proved his case against the convicts, Nuhu Jimoh, Ndubisi David and Aderibigbe Oluwasenu beyond a reasonable doubt.

The judge said the gun recovered from the convicts during the bank robbery be forfeited to the Nigeria Police, while the money recovered from them be forfeited to Osun Government.

The convicts were first arraigned on June 29, 2017, on 10 count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery, murder, illegal possession of firearms and others.

The State Counsel, Mr Biodun Badiora said the offences were contrary to Section 6(b), 1(1) & (2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11 L.F.N, 2004, Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law Cap. 34 Laws of Osun State, 2002, and Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11 L.F.N, 2004, respectively.

Badiora told the court that the convicts on Feb. 12, 2016 at about 3:30 pm, in a coordinated bank robbery, attacked banks situated along the same street in Ikirun, simultaneously.

The prosecution counsel said during the robbery, combined team of policemen from Iragbiji police Division, Ikirun police Patrol Team and Special Anti-robbery Squad, responded to distress call and gun duel ensued between the armed robbers and the policemen at the scene.

He said investigations revealed that seven members of armed gang were killed by police at the scene of crime, while some others escaped with gunshots injuries.

He said seven assorted ammunitions including AK-47 gun Israeli and Russian made and N7, 486,300.00 taken from the banks were recovered by the Police.

Badiora said five witnesses were called and 30 exhibits tendered.

Defence counsel Sunday Atofarati and Ajibade Omoyajowo, pleaded with the Judge to temper justice with mercy.

Kindly Share This Story: