Court restrains El-Rufai from demolishing Durbar Hotel

Ben Agande – Kaduna

A Kaduna High Court has restrained the Kaduna state, Governor Nasir El-Rufai and agencies of the State Government from further demolishing and taking over of Durbar Hotel Plc.

The order was consequent upon an exparte motion brought before the court by the Management of Durbar Hotel Plc asking the court for an order of interim injunction restraining El-Rufai and agencies of the state government from demolishing, taking over, or tampering with the property.

The Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development agency had pulled a section of the Durbar hotel last week as part of its urban renewal project.

Ownership of the hotel has been a subject of litigation between the families of the late head of state, Sani Abacha and the Federal government.

In a motion filed at the Kaduna High court, Durbar Hotel sought an interim injunction restraining El-Rufai and agencies of the state government from further trespassing into the property pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

Justice Hannatu Balogun of the State High Court in a ruling granted an order restraining the state government and its agents from “taking over the property in issue and from further tampering with same or trespassing into same or developing or assigning same pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice”.

The case has been adjourned to February 4, 2020, for the motion on notice.

vanguard

